Hispanic Unity’s Entrepreneur Summit set for Sept. 28

Entrepreneurs, business experts, educators and marketing gurus will share their insights and tips for success at Hispanic Unity of Florida’s upcoming Entrepreneur Summit.
The free summit will include workshops, exhibitions, awards and networking time. It will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in Nova Southeastern University’s Carl DeSantis Building in Fort Lauderdale. Summit organizers expect 300 to 400 people based on past attendance at its annual summits.
For more information or to register: www.Hufesummit.org.
Nancy Dahlberg
