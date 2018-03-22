2630 Southwest 27th Ave. / Hoodline
2630 Southwest 27th Ave. / Hoodline
2630 Southwest 27th Ave. / Hoodline

Real Estate News

Renting in Miami: What will $2,000 get you?

Neighborhood Info from Hoodline

March 22, 2018 01:37 PM

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Miami if you've got $2,000 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

2630 Southwest 27th Ave. (Coral Way)

 
 

Here's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2630 Southwest 27th Ave. It's listed for $2,000 / month for its 750-square-feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a business center. In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

60 SW 13th St., #3020 (Downtown)

 
 

Also listed at $2,000 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo is located at 60 SW 13th St.

The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center and a residents lounge. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. Apartment amenities include tile flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a custom closet. 

(See the complete listing here.)

185 SW 7th St., #1404 (Downtown)

 
 

Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 185 SW 7th St. It's listed for $2,000 / month.

The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center, a movie room and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. The unit features air conditioning, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a deck. 

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Hoodline produces local news stories by using public and private data sources, and text and video automation technology. In some cases, Hoodline includes affiliate links to data sources. Some sources may pay Hoodline and its publisher partners if you click through, make purchases or take other actions. This revenue stream supports this work.



Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Developers bought out this old condo in Brickell. Now they plan to tear it down

View More Video