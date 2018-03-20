What does $1,000 rent you in Miami, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site ApartmentList to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Miami if you've got a budget of $1,000 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
815 80th St.
Listed at $1,000 / month, this studio apartment is located at 815 80th St.
Freshly remodeled, the unit features air conditioning, brand-new ceiling fans and blinds. The complex is gated and features camera surveillance. High-speed wifi is included in the rent, and pets are welcome for an additional, nonrefundable fee.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 5901 NW 7th Pl. It's also listed for $1,000 / month.
The unit boasts air conditioning, granite countertops and a large fenced backyard. The apartment is cable-ready, and lawn care and garbage collection are included in the rent. Unfortunately for pet owners, animal companions are not welcome.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 150 NE 59th St. that's going for $1,025 / month.
The apartment boasts a 1,000-square-foot private garden, along with large closets and a dedicated parking space. However, water and electricity are not included in the rent. Pet owners will be pleased to learn that both dogs and cats are welcome.
Listed at $1,025 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 751 NE 83rd Terrace.
In the sunny unit, you can anticipate tile floors, an updated kitchen and a patio. The building boasts on-site laundry, and a parking space is included in the rent. Sadly for pet owners, cats and dogs are not welcome.
Listed at $1,000 / month, this studio apartment is located at 6910 Byron Ave.
In the unit, you can expect tile floors, granite countertops, an updated kitchen and plenty of sunlight. The listing agent describes the building as "very well maintained," and notes its proximity to Publix, shops, restaurants and the beach. Both dogs and cats are welcome.
