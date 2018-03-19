Explore today's cheapest rentals in North Coconut Grove, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in North Coconut Grove are hovering around $1,657 (compared to a $1,900 average for Miami). But how does the low-end pricing on a North Coconut Grove rental look these days—and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3242 Mary St., #S111
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, located at 3242 Mary St., is 15.5 percent less than the $1,657 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in North Coconut Grove.
The apartment features a ceiling fan, tile flooring, high ceilings and built-in shelves. Dogs are allowed in this apartment.
Then there's this 616-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2630 SW 28th St., listed at $1,600 / month.
In the unit, you'll find a balcony, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and secured entry.
Also listed at $1,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 2740 SW 28th Terrace.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, assigned parking and an elevator. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Over at 3062 Bird Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,650 / month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and outdoor space. The apartment features high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Dogs and cats are permitted.
Hoodline offers automated information about new businesses, local happenings and real estate trends across cities. The information is collected from various websites, verified through computer-driven analysis, and stories are created automatically and then edited by Hoodline staff. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links in articles that earn Hoodline a commission, which it may share with this publisher.
