What's the cheapest rental available In Miami, right now?

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Miami look like these days—and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Miami via rental site ApartmentList to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
645 NW 32nd St.
Listed at $825 / month, this efficiency studio apartment, located at 645 NW 32nd St., has been freshly renovated (as has its building). The unit offers heating, air conditioning and closet space, and the building has secured entry and a large shared backyard with seating areas and a canopy.
On-site laundry is available for an added fee. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
This studio apartment, situated at 160 NE 75th St., is also listed for $825 / month. Located in a secured and gated building (with parking), its amenities include a full kitchen, a balcony, and on-site laundry.
Water and lights are included in the rent, and wifi is available for an additional fee. Pets aren't allowed.
Listed at $850 / month, this efficiency studio apartment is located at 15365 SW 61st Terrace.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a private entrance, and three closets. The rent includes water, electricity, cable and internet and a parking space. Good news for pet lovers: they are allowed.
Next up, here's an efficiency studio apartment at 645 NE 83rd Terrace. It's going for $900 / month.
In the furnished unit, amenities include tile floors, stainless steel appliances, TV, wifi service, a queen-size bed and a fully stocked kitchen with plates and utensils. It's walking distance to a grocery store and gym. Pets aren't welcome.
