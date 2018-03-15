Renting in the Coral Way area: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Coral Way area?
We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in this Miami neighborhood if you're on a budget of $2,200 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
2333 Brickell Ave., #Ph109
Listed at $2,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo is located at 2333 Brickell Ave.
In the condo, you can expect marble floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 1600 SW 1st Ave. It's listed for $2,100 / month.
The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a roof deck, storage space, a business center and a residents lounge. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and two closets. Pets aren't welcome.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 2101 Brickell Ave. that's also going for $2,100 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a balcony, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, secured entry and concierge service. Sadly for pet owners, dogs and cats aren't allowed.
Located at 2475 Brickell Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,100/ month.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, marble countertops, a balcony, in-unit laundry and plenty of closet space. The building offers an elevator, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space, secured entry and a business center. Pets aren't permitted.
