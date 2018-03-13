Looking for an apartment in downtown Miami for $2,700 or less?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $2,700 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1717 N Bayshore Dr., #1449 (Downtown)
Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment is located at 1717 N Bayshore Dr.
The unit has tile flooring, a private balcony, in-unit laundry and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't allowed.
Next, check out this 850-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 611 Northeast 27th St. It's listed for $2,700 / month.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
