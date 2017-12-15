The new Whole Foods Dadeland store will open its doors on Jan. 10.
The new Whole Foods Dadeland store will open its doors on Jan. 10. Elise Amendola ASSOCIATED PRESS
The new Whole Foods Dadeland store will open its doors on Jan. 10. Elise Amendola ASSOCIATED PRESS

Real Estate News

The new Whole Foods Dadeland store gets an opening date

By Rene Rodriguez

rrodriguez@miamiherald.com

December 15, 2017 10:24 AM

Attention, Whole Foods shoppers: Your new Dadeland store is about to open its doors.

The 46,700-square-foot supermarket, at 7930 SW 104th St., adjacent to the South Dadeland Target store, will open for business at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The new location will replace the smaller Whole Foods store located one mile south at 11701 S. Dixie Highway in Pinecrest. That store will close on Jan. 7.

The 200 current employees at the Pinecrest store will transfer to the new store. An additional 70 employees will be added to the Dadeland operation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are so excited to bring this community a beautiful new grocery store that offers them a true destination for celebrating food,” Adrienne Hutchings, the store’s team leader, said in a statement. “We’ve proudly served Pinecrest for 19 years and this store will allow us to continue that tradition with even more bells and whistles.”

The Dadeland location, which formerly housed a Winn-Dixie, will feature an in-store gastropub with a curated beer and wine selection, an Allegro coffee bar and Amazon pick-up lockers.

Amazon acquired 460 Whole Foods locations in August for $13.7 billion and promised to preserve the chain’s traditional offerings of organic and natural foods while lowering prices to make the stores more competitive. But some analysts have pointed out that prices have dropped only 1.1 percent since the acquisition.

Rene Rodriguez: 305-376-3611, @ReneMiamiHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower

    The developers of a new ultra-luxury 66-story condo tower in Miami are unveiling their new sales center and luring international media with a day of crazy over-the-top activities.​

Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower

Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower 2:03

Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower

Miami Worldcenter's 'Jam Room' 0:31

Miami Worldcenter's 'Jam Room'
MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape 2:19

MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape

View More Video