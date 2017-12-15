The new Whole Foods Dadeland store gets an opening date

Attention, Whole Foods shoppers: Your new Dadeland store is about to open its doors.
The 46,700-square-foot supermarket, at 7930 SW 104th St., adjacent to the South Dadeland Target store, will open for business at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.
The new location will replace the smaller Whole Foods store located one mile south at 11701 S. Dixie Highway in Pinecrest. That store will close on Jan. 7.
The 200 current employees at the Pinecrest store will transfer to the new store. An additional 70 employees will be added to the Dadeland operation.
“We are so excited to bring this community a beautiful new grocery store that offers them a true destination for celebrating food,” Adrienne Hutchings, the store’s team leader, said in a statement. “We’ve proudly served Pinecrest for 19 years and this store will allow us to continue that tradition with even more bells and whistles.”
The Dadeland location, which formerly housed a Winn-Dixie, will feature an in-store gastropub with a curated beer and wine selection, an Allegro coffee bar and Amazon pick-up lockers.
Amazon acquired 460 Whole Foods locations in August for $13.7 billion and promised to preserve the chain’s traditional offerings of organic and natural foods while lowering prices to make the stores more competitive. But some analysts have pointed out that prices have dropped only 1.1 percent since the acquisition.
