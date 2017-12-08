Baseball hall-of-famer Mike Piazza is selling his Miami Beach mansion

Hall of Fame catcher and longtime South Florida resident Mike Piazza is moving out of his Miami digs.
The 12-time All-Star, who played five games for the Florida Marlins in 1998, has listed his eight-bedroom, nine-bath home at 1401 W. 27th St. on Miami Beach’s Sunset Islands for $18.5 million.
Piazza bought the home in 2008 for $10 million. The 9,647-square-foot mansion sits on a 20,000-square-foot lot with a view of Biscayne Bay.
According to The Jills, the Realtors who are handling the listing, Piazza decided to put the home on the market because he has been spending less time in Miami since he bought the Italian soccer team AC Reggiana in 2016.
Rene Rodriguez: 305-376-3611, @ReneMiamiHerald
