Black real estate investment team wants blacks to profit from rising values

Just over a year ago, a group of 12 young black professionals in Miami-Dade formed the Miami Millennial Investment Firm. Its mission: Get black people to invest in Miami-Dade’s black communities.
“We decided we wanted to make this a black project,” said Fabiola Fleuranvil, one of the group’s founders.
The firm assesses predominantly black neighborhoods in the county and invests in them by purchasing, rehabbing and selling property. They’ve purchased two single-family homes so far with plans to also add commercial and industrial properties to their portfolio.
