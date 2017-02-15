Waterfront mansion with 2-story water slide sells in Miami Beach for $22.5M

A waterfront mansion with a 43-foot-long water slide and a dock custom built for a super-yacht closed at $22.5 million, announced realty firm Douglas Elliman, which represented both sides of the mega-transaction.
Elliman said it is the most expensive single-family home purchase in Miami Beach in the last two years.
This 13,500-square-foot, six-bedroom oceanfront property at 4555 Pine Tree Dr., built on spec, sits on an acre and includes staff quarters, a separate gym with a basketball court that could also be an art gallery or theater, ocean views from the second floor and rooftop terrace and 100 feet of private waterfront on Indian Creek Canal. The water slide extends from the second floor of the home to the swimming pool, with built-in pool volleyball and basketball courts.
The property was developed by Barry Brodsky and Brodson Construction and designed by Cape Town’s SAOTA architecture firm. The identity of the buyer, a private investor, was not disclosed.
The contemporary interiors were designed in collaboration with Nils Sanderson, formerly with Herzog & de Meuron; Sanderson also worked on the Penthouse in the 1111 Lincoln Road retail garage complex. The landscaping was designed by Raymond Jungles.
The developer, represented by Douglas Elliman brokers Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon, bought a lot for $11.5 million in 2014 and is building two houses on it. Oren and Tal Alexander, also of Douglas Elliman, represented the buyer.
The Alexander Group also co-brokered a $47 million single-family-home sale for a 30,000-square-foot estate on Indian Creek Island in 2012.
