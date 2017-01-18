YouRent partners with large apartment operator for short-term rentals

YouRent, a national short-term vacation rental provider based in Miami, on Wednesday announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Greystar, the largest operator of apartments in the United States. The alliance will initially add 140 units to YouRent’s offerings.
YouRent.com, founded in 2012, differs from Airbnb and other short-term rental companies in that YouRent’s platform focuses on accumulating and managing its own inventory of units, primarily in Class A, multifamily properties, through long-term and master lease agreements. This allows the company to provide a product that is standardized in quality and design, similar to that of a hotel, the company said.
In the partnership with Greystar, YouRent has also been designated an approved Greystar vendor, enabling the company to be pre-approved as a tenant in Greystar buildings on a global level as YouRent continues to grow its rental inventory.
Greystar manages more than 400,000 multifamily units in more than 160 markets internationally. YouRent’s inventory currently consists of 274 luxury units in Class A, multifamily properties in Miami, Nashville and Austin.
