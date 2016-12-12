Watch this Google time-lapse to see how quickly Miami is growing

A new time-lapse video from Google lets you see just how quickly Miami-Dade County has grown over the last 32 years.
The video, compiled from satellite imagery, shows the county’s rapid expansion westward toward the Urban Development Boundary since 1984. (Zoom out to see the entire region. You can also slow down the speed.)
During that time, Miami-Dade’s population has grown from 1.63 million in 1980 to 2.69 million today, according to U.S. Census figures. One thing that’s harder to see from the video: How much taller buildings have gotten. Roughly 130 condo buildings are under construction in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to Cranespotters.com.
Google’s time-lapse project also allows users to zoom in on other parts of the globe and watch videos on special topics including deforestation in the Amazon and the shrinking of the Dead Sea.
Comments