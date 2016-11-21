Cervera Real Estate to expand into New York with new partnership

Miami’s Cervera Real Estate will partner with New York City-based Stribling & Associates to attract new out-of-market customers, the two brokerage firms announced Monday.
Cervera specializes in Latin America buyers. Stribling, which closed more than $900 million in sales last year, has expertise in European and Middle Eastern clients. Together, the firms will have more than 600 agents in 14 offices, including locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Miami and West Palm Beach.
“With so many clients looking to expand their real estate portfolio between New York and Miami, and globally, we saw an opportunity to merge our respective resources in order to provide intelligent counsel and a seamless experience,” Elizabeth Ann Stribling-Kivlan, president of Stribling, said in a statement.
Cervera has also partnered with a prominent Chinese brokerage to drum up more business in Asia.
Alicia Cervera, the firm’s founder, was recently honored by the city of Miami with a day named in her honor.
Comments