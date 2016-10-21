Prince Royce’s Coral Gables home can be yours, recording studio included

Some people have home offices, others have home recording studios.
For those in the market for the latter option, Prince Royce has a solution. The Latin pop star is selling his $2.99 million Coral Gables home — fully soundproof, operational recording studio along with it.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom modern home at 144 North Prospect Drive also includes two powder rooms, a billiards room, a pool, spa and outdoor kitchen. It boasts 5,789-square-feet of living space, a clean, white design and some colorful touches: blue cabinets in the kitchen and a red roof in the recording studio.
Photos for the home also offer a peak into Royce’s life. He has a large poster of girlfriend and actress Emeraude Toubia’s Cosmopolitan Mexico cover from this summer. His closet features an extensive collection of puffer vests and he seems to be a fan of abstract purple chairs.
The two-story home was built in 1971 by Miami architect Hilario Candela and remodeled and redesigned in the early 2000s by designer Victor Vazquez.
The property is listed by the Jills, the Coldwell Banker duo made up by Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber, known for their expertise in the luxury market.
