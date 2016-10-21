Broward home and condo sales slowed down in September, but prices rose 12%

0:44 Video: Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar's old house in Miami Beach to be demolished Pause

1:00 How to safely carve your pumpkin

1:46 Michelle Obama to Trump: Do not keep American democracy ‘in suspense'

0:31 Amateur MMA fighter sought in beating of motorist

2:19 Miami's Brightline train station begins to take form

2:02 Booker T. tops Columbus 23-7

2:37 Booker T. Washington coach Ice Harris

1:05 Jaromir Jagr scores his 750th NHL goal

3:10 President Obama stumps for Clinton at Florida Memorial

1:18 Pregnant woman takes "extra" precautions against Zika in Miami