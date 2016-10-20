Developer Moishe Mana buys up more downtown office space

Developer Moishe Mana picked up an office penthouse as part of his recent downtown Miami buying spree.
Mana purchased the 7,609-square-foot, two-story penthouse with 13 offices and two conference rooms in the former Wachovia Bank building at 100 E. Flagler St. for $1.7 million, or $225 a square foot, in the latest in a string of deals in the area by the moving-company and arts mogul. Fabio Faerman and Eduardo Citcioglu of FIR / FA Commercial Advisors represented the seller.
In August, Mana bought the 14-story Biscayne Building office tower at 19 W. Flagler St, in downtown Miami for $24.5 million. Mana, a New York-based entrepreneur with extensive investments in Wynwood, has spent more than $300 million for 39 office and retail properties on Flagler Street and the surrounding area in the last two years.
