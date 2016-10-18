Miami Mayor honors prominent local Realtor with special day

Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado honored prominent local Realtor Alicia Cervera, Sr. by proclaiming Oct. 18 “Alicia Cervera Day.”
Cervera, sometimes called the “Queen of Brickell,” has played a role in every Miami real estate cycle since her career here began in the 1960s. She has sold luxury high-rise condos across the region, helping revitalize areas including Brickell, Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood, downtown Miami and Edgewater.
In the last five years, her family firm Cervera Real Estate has listed $6 billion of pre-construction inventory.
“No other woman has had a larger influence on the development of Miami than Alicia Cervera since Julia Tuttle founded the city in 1895,” said a news release marking the occasion.
Cervera, born in Peru, fled Havana for the United States in 1961.
