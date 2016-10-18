Miami Mayor honors prominent local Realtor with special day

0:44 Video: Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar's old house in Miami Beach to be demolished Pause

0:41 Mexican judge probing cartels gunned down while jogging

0:38 Man saved from burning building in excavator

1:00 S.C. couple commutes via kayak post-storm

0:29 Colombian soccer player arrested for beating his wife

2:02 Goran Dragic talks state of the Heat before Tuesdays game

4:41 'Third-party candidate' attempts to crash Senate debate

0:40 Murphy addresses Facebook photo Rubio referenced in Senate debate

1:54 Press tensions at Trump rallies

1:45 Melania Trump: I believe my husband, 2005 tape organized by opposition - Election Rewind