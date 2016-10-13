Doronin names architect for second Miami project

OKO Group, the development firm led by Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin, has named Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture as design architects for the South Brickell Residential Tower. The 47-story luxury tower will be located on Biscayne Bay at 25th Road, overlooking the Rickenbacker Causeway. It will replace an existing building.
The project is the second announced by Doronin for Miami. The first, Missoni Baia, is located in Edgewater. Negotiation on other prime Miami sites is underway, said Doronin said in an interview. He has owned a home locally for more than two decades, on Star Island.
Current AS+GG projects include the Jeddah Tower in Saudia Arabia, slated to become the world’s tallest building reaching in excess of 1 kilometer. Partner Adrian Smith also designed the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, currently the world’s tallest building, while at his previous firm, SOM Chicago.
