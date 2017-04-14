Personal Finance

April 14, 2017 12:01 PM

Running late with your taxes? Follow these tips — especially if you’re using snail mail

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

Although the tax deadline is a little later this year (April 18), and many people file online, chances are there will still be plenty of procrastinators at the post office at the last minute.

If that involves you, the post office has some tips to make the experience as painless as possible:

  • Mail as early as you can
  • If depositing in a collection box, check that mail will be picked up that day or it’ll be late
  • Double check that postage is correct. Some tax returns are big enough to need more stamps

The Miami general mail facility customer service parking lot (at 2200 NW 72nd Ave) will turn into a drive-through tax filing stop from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

For other questions and delivery options, visit usps.com.

