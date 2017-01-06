For investors, 2017 brings new risks, potential rewards

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

2:20 Scoop FM host Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

2:39 Adam Gase discussing the past Dolphins season

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

1:08 Travelers rage at long lines after Customs computer outage at MIA