On Philanthropy: The 7 deadly excuses for avoiding philanthropy

Millions of generous Americans regularly donate to charities as individuals or as part of a family or business. At the same time, many other people buy into myths about giving - myths that undermine their willingness to give (or give more) to worthy causes.
Some of the common excuses I've encountered over the years include:
_The problems are too big. Although one person or business cannot end poverty, eliminate injustice or eradicate hunger, even small acts of charity given to effective nonprofits can indeed change the world. For example, the coins collected by Trick or Treat for UNICEF have raised more than $175 million to help the world's children - and helped save countless lives.
_Nonprofits spend too much on overhead. The "overhead myth" has been widely challenged in recent years. Effective nonprofits addressing complex social or environmental problems need experienced, well-compensated professionals and the necessary tools to advance their missions. This issue is thoroughly addressed in "The way we think about charity is dead wrong," a TED talk by AIDS Ride founder and professional fundraiser Dan Pallotta (viewed almost 4 million times), and "The overhead myth," a letter signed by the CEOs of three leading nonprofit organizations.
_Nonprofits waste or steal too much money. The vast majority of nonprofits are well-run and effective. Organizations like Guidestar, Give Well, Charity Navigator, BBB Wise Giving Alliance and others provide public research on a wide range of nonprofits. Plus, an annual IRS Form 990 with highly detailed financial, governance and program information is available online or upon request for every U.S. 501(c)(3).
Never donate to door-knockers or phone solicitors, even if you think you recognize the nonprofit's name. Far too often, the majority of the money raised goes to the solicitor, not the intended charity.
_During my life, I need to preserve money for my own needs. After my death, I'll use my will to donate what's left. Of course, our first obligation is to take care of ourselves and our loved ones. Nonetheless, many people die having accumulated far more resources than were needed to accomplish these goals. A financial adviser can help calculate how much you reasonably need during a lifetime. Armed with this information, you can give more boldly - while you can enjoy it. I'm quite sure that donating during one's lifetime is far more satisfying and rewarding than donating from the grave. Plus, despite their best intentions, unfortunately, most Americans fail to provide for charity in their estate plans.
_The purpose of my business is to make money, not give it away. Businesses are indeed built to be profitable. However, a strong body of evidence demonstrates that strategic community investment by companies of all sizes increases profits by improving employee recruitment, retention and engagement; enhancing customer loyalty; and creating more favorable evaluation by regulators and investors.
_I don't have the time to get involved with strategic giving. Someone else can solve the problems. Doing philanthropy well and engaging the rising generations in your family or your business's employees does take time. When you leave the charitable giving to others, however, you diminish your own voice. You cannot be sure that challenges are being addressed, opportunities preserved and lives improved in a way that matters to you. The time you spend on strategic giving is well-spent. Plus, there are experts out there who can help make the job easier and more successful.
_I don't have enough money to be a real philanthropist. The way you approach your giving is far more important than the amount you are able to give. Consider these questions to help establish your effectiveness as a donor regardless of your level of contributions:
_Why am I giving in the first place?
_Who else in my family or business do I want to engage in philanthropy?
_What outcomes do I want to achieve for myself, my family or my business?
_What outcomes do I want to achieve on a particular cause or for my community?
_Which are the best nonprofits for achieving those outcomes?
_How can I evaluate the effectiveness of my social investments?
_Can I make a difference by volunteering my time and talent, or by making it easier for my employees to do so?
When you take steps to make your city, country or world a better place, you improve your own health, forge stronger bonds with the people who matter to you, and greatly enhance your sense of well-being. Don't let any of these "seven deadly excuses" stand in your way.
ABOUT THE WRITER
Bruce DeBoskey is a philanthropic strategist working with The DeBoskey Group (www.deboskeygroup.com) to help businesses, families and foundations design and implement thoughtful philanthropic strategies and actionable plans. He is a frequent speaker at conferences and workshops on philanthropy. Readers may send him email at bruce@deboskeygroup.com.
