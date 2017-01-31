American Airlines opens Havana ticket office

American Airlines celebrated the grand opening of its Havana ticket office on Tuesday.
The sales center is in El Centro de Negocios de Miramar, a two-block section of office and retail buildings in the city’s Miramar/Playa section where other international airline and travel offices are located.
American began flying regularly scheduled commercial flights from Miami to five Cuban cities in late summer and added Miami-Havana and Charlotte-Havana service in November. As of Feb. 12, the airline will be flying 10 daily flights from the United States to Cuba, including four flights daily from Miami to Havana, a daily Charlotte, N.C.-Havana route, and daily flights from Miami to Camagüey, Cienfuegos, Holguín, Santa Clara and Varadero.
With limited internet access and credit card use in Cuba, it has been difficult for some travelers to book airline tickets online. The new AA ticket office will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
