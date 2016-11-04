Silver Airways launches regularly scheduled flights to Santiago de Cuba

Silver Airways launched service from Fort Lauderdale to Santiago, Cuba’s “Heroic City,” on Wednesday, becoming the only U.S. airline to offer regularly scheduled flights to the eastern Cuban city.
Silver already flies to four cities in Cuba — Santa Clara, Camagüey, Cienfuegos, and Holguín — from Fort Lauderdale and has plans to fly to four more in the near future. Service to Cayo Coco will begin Nov. 19; flights to Varadero on Dec. 1; Manzanillo on Dec. 16; and to Cayo Largo, a beach resort, in early 2017.
The airline, which also operates within Florida and from Florida to the Bahamas, is using 34-seat Saab 340B Plus turboprop planes on its Cuba routes.
“We are thrilled to be offering travelers with a variety of convenient travel options to visit all of the destinations throughout Cuba beyond Havana,” said Silver Airways President and CEO Sami Teittinen.
The first regularly scheduled commercial flights to Cuba in more than 50 years began taking off in late August, but a flurry of activity will begin in late November when regularly scheduled service to Havana, the Cuban capital, begins. Silver will only be serving cities outside Havana.
