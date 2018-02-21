Business Plan Challenge

Thinking of entering Business Plan Challenge? Come to our info session

February 21, 2018 07:00 AM

Considering entering the Miami Herald Business Plan Challenge?

Meet us at Venture Cafe Miami to hear about challenge rules and tips on March 1, 6:30 p.m., in the Altamira Room. Venture Cafe is located at 1951 NW Seventh Ave. #600 Miami, near the Miami Health District and just west of Wynwood.

Past judges will be on hand to talk about the elements of a successful business plan. Miami Herald Business Editor Jane Wooldridge will lead the discussion and Q&A.

You can register at bizplanqa.eventbrite.com. Walk-ins are welcome.

