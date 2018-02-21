Thinking of entering Business Plan Challenge? Come to our info session

Considering entering the Miami Herald Business Plan Challenge?
Meet us at Venture Cafe Miami to hear about challenge rules and tips on March 1, 6:30 p.m., in the Altamira Room. Venture Cafe is located at 1951 NW Seventh Ave. #600 Miami, near the Miami Health District and just west of Wynwood.
Past judges will be on hand to talk about the elements of a successful business plan. Miami Herald Business Editor Jane Wooldridge will lead the discussion and Q&A.
You can register at bizplanqa.eventbrite.com. Walk-ins are welcome.
