Business Plan Challenge

April 12, 2017 4:26 PM

Vote for the People's Pick: 2017 Business Plan Challenge finalists

Now it’s your turn to vote in the Miami Herald Business Plan Challenge!

View the videos from the 2017 Miami Herald Business Plan Challenge finalists from both the Community Track, open to all South Floridians, and the FIU Track, open to FIU students and alumni.

Then scroll down to cast your votes for your favorite elevator pitch..

You must vote for one contestant in each track. Only one vote in each track per user per day will be counted. 

Voting will close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2017.

  Get out the vote on social media. Encourage your friends to vote. The contestant with the most votes in each track will be honored with the Miami Herald People’s Pick award and profiled in Business Monday on May 8, 2017.

COMMUNITY TRACK

Apollonix

Pitched by Jessica Shin and Terri-Ann Brown

Apollonix-v2.mp4

Apollonix, pitched by Jessica Shin and Terri-Ann Brown, is the first online marketplace for ordering oral prosthetics and provides a win-win solution for both dentists and labs in this $10.9 billion industry.

 

Cargo42

Pitched by Murilo Amaral and Alfredo Keri

Cargo42

Cargo42, pitched by Murilo Amaral and Alfredo Keri, is a B2B marketplace for local trucking. It helps shippers find lower rates, access quality service and have their goods delivered on time by matching them with pre-verified trucks with empty space in them.

Caribu

Pitched by Maxeme Tuchman

Caribu

Caribu, pitched by Maxeme Tuchman, marries video-calling and e-books to provide an interactive experience when family members are far apart. You simply make a call, choose a book together, and read or draw in real time as if you were in the same room.

 

Melanites

Pitched by Jennifer Pierre

Melanites

Melanites, pitched by Jennifer Pierre, designs and creates diverse toys, storybooks and games that celebrate brown boyhood. Its mission is to inspire children of color to dream big, stand tall and live out their childhood.

 

Modulux Lighting

Pitched by Bill Cummings

Modulux Lighting

Modulux Lighting, pitched by Bill Cummings, has created an LED-based grow-light product called GroMax focused on the massive cannabis market as well as other applications. GroMax lights are modular, programmable and scalable and can be assembled like Lego Blocks to create an efficient lighting solution for any size grower.

 

School Climate Solutions

Pitched by Maribel Gonzalez

School Climate Solutions

School Climate Solutions, pitched by Maribel Gonzalez, School Climate Solutions delivers customized on-demand content for educators, parents and students that improve school environments and creates pathways that lead to academic and social success.

 

FIU TRACK

DoUCare

Pitched by Maurice Pinto

DoUCare

Pitched by Maurice Pinto. DoUCare is a cloud-based platform that connects freelance caregivers to families seeking nonmedical home-care services for their elderly loved ones. Careseekers get immediate or future-scheduled care services through a phone or web app. Caregivers get access to an online marketplace that gets them hired at the rate of their choice.

 

Ketamine Health Centers

Pitched by Dennis Diaz and May Nunez

Ketamine Health Centers

Pitched by Dennis Diaz and May Nunez. Ketamine Health Centers will own, develop and operate multiple outpatient clinics to provide ketamine infusions, a new treatment modality for patients suffering from mental-health disorders. The clinic provides an innovative use of the FDA-approved anesthetic ketamine, which is gaining recognition in the medical community.

 

MunchSquad

Pitched by Tara Demren and Eliana Alba

MunchSquad

Pitched by Tara Demren and Eliana Alba. MunchSquad is a mobile app providing a real-time marketplace that allows restaurants, bakeries and supermarkets to reduce surplus food being thrown out at the end of the day by having it sold at a discount to students. MunchSquad also facilitates partnerships with local homeless shelters for the distribution of remaining food.

Nuvola

Pitched by Juan Carlos Abello

Nuvola

Pitched by Juan Carlos Abello. Nuvola provides guest management software that helps hotels monitor and respond to hotel and guest needs and activities. Nuvola, staffed entirely by professionals with hospitality industry experience, has created a customer-service platform with mobile applications designed to be used by the hotel staff and by hotel guests.

 

SettleiTsoft

Pitched by Rich Rudner

SettleiTsoft

Pitched by Rich Rudner. SettleiTsoft provides a web-based and mobile accessible platform that offers 24/7 assistance to debtors and creditors as a bridge to facilitate and streamline the debt-negotiation process. It is designed to replace the traditional methods of debt resolution with an intuitive, interactive, transparent and secure online debt settlement process.

 

Use Your Words

Pitched by Yanesa Montenegro

Use Your Words

Pitched by Yanesa Montenegro. Use Your Words will develop an app used by parents to teach language and communication to their pre-verbal and nonverbal children on the Autism spectrum. The app will be an interface of buttons with symbols representing words the child will press to communicate with parents, with video tutorials and a progress recording feature.

 

VOTE BELOW









 

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

SettleiTsoft

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos