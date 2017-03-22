Business Plan Challenge draws 234 entries; finalists will be announced April 10

The 19th annual Miami Herald Business Plan Challenge drew 234 entries this year. The entry period closed at midnight Monday for business plans in the Community, FIU and High School Tracks.
The entries now go to our 24 judges, all experts in entrepreneurship. The first round of finalists will be announced April 10, the People’s Pick video contest will launch April 17 and winners will be announced and profiled in a Business Monday special section and on MiamiHerald.com/challenge on May 8.
If you entered and did not receive an email confirmation, email ndahlberg@miamiherald.com and we will check to make sure your entry was received. Please put Challenge in the subject line.
