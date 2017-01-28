Meet the Business Plan Challenge at networking event

Have questions about entering the Business Plan Challenge? Want to meet some past winners and finalists? Or do you just want to mingle and
network with some like-minded entrepreneurs?
Whether you are thinking of entering the Challenge or have competed in the past, join us at Venture Cafe Miami’s free Thursday Gathering from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 for an informal Challenge info session and networker. Before and after, network with the entrepreneurship community at the Gathering, which also offers a number of other talks and meetups, as well as drinks.
WHEN: Feb. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Note: The Gathering is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and you are welcome to attend other events there.)
WHERE: CIC Miami at Converge Miami (formerly University of Miami Life Science and Technology Park), 1951 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Free parking available at the site.
WHY: We want to meet you and answer your questions. Past contestants of the Challenge are welcome, too, and we’d love to hear how you’re doing.
MORE INFORMATION: http://venturecafemiami.org/calendar-2
