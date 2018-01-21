Prepare now for impacts of new tax bill on middle-market businesses

President Donald Trump shows off the tax bill after signing it in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 22. It will be interesting to see what happens to economic growth with the new tax law over an extended time, because depending on which economist you listen to, forecasts vary from short-term blips in growth to long-term, extended growth, says James S. Cassel, co-founder and chairman of Cassel Salpeter & Co. Evan Vucci AP