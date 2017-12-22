Senior level hires and promotions for the week of Dec. 25, 2017

EDUCATION
Joshua M. Friedman has been appointed senior vice president for development and alumni relations at the University of Miami, effective Feb. 1. He is chief development officer at the Arizona State University Foundation. Friedman, a certified fund-raising executive, has a bachelor’s in history from Johns Hopkins.
Adjua “Maia” McGill has been named director of development at the Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Florida International University. She was director of community and multicultural affairs for the University of Rochester Medical Center. McGill has a bachelor’s in communications from Oral Roberts University.
LAW
Javier Fernandez has been named a partner in the Miami office of Berger Singerman and will be part of the Government and Regulatory Team. Fernandez is a former chief of staff to City of Miami Mayor Manuel A. Diaz. He has a bachelor’s from Colby College in Maine and a J.D. from UM.
Holland & Knight recently announced that 29 attorneys in the firm were elected to partnership effective Jan. 1. In South Florida, three were named:
▪ Ariadna Alvarez, formerly a senior counsel, is a member of the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. She has practiced in the areas of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, employee benefits law and executive compensation. Alvarez has a bachelor’s and a J.D. from the University of Puerto Rico, and a master’s in taxation from Nova Southeastern University.
▪ Patrick Emans, formerly an associate, is a member of the firm’s Miami office. He focuses his practice on domestic and international estate and tax planning, administration of complex estates and trusts, and trust and estates litigation. Emans has a bachelor’s, a J.D. and an LL.M. from the University of Florida.
▪ Elena Otero is also formerly an associate and a member of the firm’s Miami office. She practices in the areas of real estate, finance and banking law, with a focus on commercial lending transactions and the acquisition and disposition of assets. She received a bachelor’s, and a J.D., from UM.
NONPROFITS
Cameron E. Sisser has been promoted to vice president for external relations at Miami Lighthouse for the Blind. Sisser had been director of external relations. He has a bachelor’s from George Washington University and a master’s in public administration from FIU.
PUBLIC RELATIONS
Chrissy Cox has been promoted to vice president of Durée & Company, based in Fort Lauderdale. She previously was an account director at the firm. Cox has a bachelor’s in visual communications and marketing at Loyola University Chicago.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Anthony De Yurre
New position: He was recently elected to the partnership of Bilzin Sumberg. His practice focuses on the representation of real estate developers and investors with an emphasis on land use, zoning, and governmental relations.
Also: De Yurre is an advisory committee member for the University of Miami School of Law’s master’s in real property development, and he is a board member of The Beacon Council.
Education: Bachelor’s from Duke; law degree from Vanderbilt. He also has an LL.M. from UM in real property development.
Best advice: The best attorneys are not just legal experts, but also counselors who can recognize deal critical business needs and never lose focus of the client's ultimate business goals.”
