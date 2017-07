The Overtown Visitor Center is working to bring the arts and culture of the area to not just residents, but to people coming from other areas, says Kamila Pritchett, development coordinator for the Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida. Miami-Dade has more visitor centers than any other metro region in the U.S., due in part to its cultural neighborhoods and an initiative from the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau that has led to five new centers in two years.