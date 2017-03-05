CEOs discuss the economic impact of undocumented immigrants

This week’s question: Do you think Miami-Dade County should embrace “sanctuary” status when it comes to undocumented immigrants, even at the risk of losing federal funding? What are the possible economic impacts of a crackdown on South Florida’s undocumented immigrants?
There is no easy answer to immigration. I’ve read that the county’s 2017 budget shows it’s counting on receiving $355 million in federal funds for elderly services, beds for the homeless, police officers and other government expenses. That’s a lot of money and those are critical services that we can’t afford to lose.
Laurie Kaye Davis, executive director, The Commonwealth Institute South Florida
As far as I know, Miami-Dade is not a sanctuary county. However, unless we enact significant regulatory and wage reforms, the business community’s insatiable demand for cheap labor will continue. There is a significant amount of energy directed toward the workers, with undetectable attention given to the employers. Better managing any immigration issue requires a more balanced approach.
Albert E. Dotson Jr., partner, Bilzin Sumberg
Miami-Dade County has a responsibility to follow the laws of this country. If the county government does not agree with those laws, they should challenge them in a courtroom.
Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade
If federal funding is cut from here and the many other counties/cities involved, there will be more protests and backlash. The sanctuary program is the right thing for a country that is a world leader to do. We must stop this demonizing of foreigners and immigrants.
John Tanzella, president and CEO, International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association
Miami was not a sanctuary city, so I don’t believe the Mayor needed to do what he did. The U.S. House of Representatives is in charge of the federal purse and most federal funding to local governments is done by federal grants that have already been enacted into law. Therefore, President Trump cannot cut off funding unilaterally.
Faith Read Xenos, co-founding partner, Singer Xenos
