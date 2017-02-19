Register now for free Business Plan Bootcamp event Feb. 28

The Miami Herald invites entrepreneurs to attend its free Business Plan Bootcamp on Feb. 28, offering a lively discussion and Q&A with a panel of investor experts sharing advice on launching a startup business, formulating a winning short business summary and raising capital.
In addition, Business Plan Challenge coordinator Nancy Dahlberg will be on hand to answer questions about this year’s Business Plan Challenge.
The program will be led by:
▪ Melissa Krinzman, the managing partner of Krillion Ventures, a $50 million Miami-based venture capital firm that actively invests in seed and early stage technology companies in the financial services, real estate and healthcare sectors. Her fund has invested in 18 early-stage companies, nine of which have South Florida roots. She is also a veteran Business Plan Challenge judge.
▪ Raul Moas, managing director of AGP Miami, an 80-member local angel investor network. AGP members have invested in 22 South Florida companies.
Also, three previous winners of the Business Plan Challenge will join the conversation and offer insight on their experiences building startups:
▪ Tina Vidal, founder of Pooch Perks, which provides subscription dog boxes and is developing a robust corporate business.
▪ Chris Daniels, founder of Candidate.Guru, which developed software that uses data analytics to predict whether a job candidate will be a culture fit with the employer.
▪ Olga Granda-Scott, co-founder of The High Boy, an online marketplace for antiques and art to help other mom-and-pop shop owners compete in the digital world.
The program will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium, Room 1261, Building 1. Doors open at 6 p.m. for registration and networking.
The bootcamp is free, but registration is required. When you register, you can submit questions you would like the panel to address.
Limited free parking is available at the Miami Dade College garage at 500 NE Second Ave. — the entrances are on Northeast Fifth and Sixth streets.
