Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top

Danny Meisenheimer, chief operating officer, Pollo Tropical speaks about the company's plans.
José A. Iglesias The Miami Herald

Business Monday

A look at Brickell City Centre

Brickell City Centre, a mixed-use complex of luxury condos, office buildings, hotel and shopping center, is expected to transform Brickell to a work and live, shop and dine nexus. The project was still under construction in this May 2016 video.

Editor's Choice Videos