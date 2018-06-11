Got a social-minded venture? You'll want to apply to this

Got a business or organization committed to doing good? Social Venture Partners Miami wants to hear from you.
The deadline for its Investee Program falls Tuesday. SVP Miami will select high-impact, scalable socially minded ventures, both for- and non-profit, based in South Florida and provide them with up to $100,000 and pro-bono expert support over the course of several years. SVP will work with the ventures to create a growth strategy and help them to implement it, with a focus on strengthening organizational infrastructure and diversifying income streams to achieve maximum social impact.
SVP Miami's most recent cohort included Guitars Over Guns, an anti-youth violence program; and the thrift store run by Lotus House, a women's shelter.
Comments