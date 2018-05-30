Finalists chosen for The LAB Miami's Future Of Real Estate pitch competition

Ten finalists have been chosen to participate in the pitch competition at the first annual Future of Real Estate Summit at the The LAB Miami co-working space in Wynwood June 12.
At the summit, guests will hear keynotes and panel discussions from real estate and construction industry leaders, meet real estate startups, and hear from investors.
The pitch competition was spearheaded by LAB Ventures, the LAB's effort to design and launches new digital businesses. LAB Ventures held an open call for innovative real estate technology startups and received applications from five continents, the group said in a release. The 10 finalists offer services ranging from software platforms to modular housing and robotic window cleaners for skyscrapers. They are:
My Rent Hero(Miami, FL) is a student housing platform that manages the whole renting process, from searching for the perfect place, to electronic leases and online service requests.
Data Nerds (Kelowna, BC, Canada) is the most advanced property data solution online, with the ultimate views into over 125 Million homes and products, like property reports and a property data API.
Home61 (Miami, FL) is an online real estate brokerage company that helps you find the perfect place to live.
GeoCV(NYC, NY) offers 3D and 360 degree tours of properties via 3D enabled smartphones.
Module (Pittsburgh, PA) designs adaptable housing solutions that changes as your needs do.
VeryApt
(Philadelphia, PA) is a concierge rental platform that makes finding an apartment effortless.
Gridics (Miami, FL) is working to develop simple tools that solve complex problems, including their product Zonar, a real time, interactive 3D zoning and planning software.
BleauFire(Miami, FL) is a B2B Marketplace connecting property managers with service professionals.
Brickly(Miami, FL) is a property leasing platform that advertises over hundreds of websites to find the most qualified tenants.
Skyline Robotics (Tel Aviv, Israel) exists to automate tasks that are dangerous, dirty, and dull. Their first offering is a robotic window cleaner for skyscrapers
The startups are competing for a chance to have an exhibitor table at CREtech’s December 6th New York event valued at $3,000, and over $20,000 worth of other prizes. The panel of expert judges includes Maria Seredina, Head of M&A at Zillow; Roy Abrams, CEO of RealConnex; Richard Swerdlow, founder of Condo.com; Harlan Milkove, Managing Partner of Foundational; and David Atkins, founder of Digital DNA Infusion.
For more info visit https://www.futureofrealestate.miami/
