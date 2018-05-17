Fintech Americas, FIU launch banking innovation continuing ed program

In advance of this year's Fintech Americas conference Sept. 6 at the Fontainebleau, event organizers have partnered with FIU to create a Banking Innovation and Transformation Continuing Education program.
The three-day program will include a one-day course, plus admission to the two-day Fintech Americas Conference. Attendees will learn strategies designed for banking professionals and institutions seeking to transform their operations and build innovation and digital transformation into their business strategy and approach.
The program emphasizes tangible, practical content that can be immediately deployed within banking and other financial service institutions.
