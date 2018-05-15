Miami's Caribu startup chosen for $100,000 AT&T accelerator

AT&T has selected Miami-based startup Caribu for the 2018 cohort of its accelerator program focused on education technology companies.
Caribu will receive a $100,000 investment, plus $25,000 to cover the cost of the six-month program.
Founded by Miami native Maxeme Tuchman, Caribu improves kids' lives by creating real-time reading interactions for them to receive their recommended 20 minutes of reading a day. Caribu allows any trusted adult to read and draw with children through an interactive video-call, no matter how far apart they are
It's the first time a Miami company has been chosen to the program; hundreds applied from around the country.
Tuchman also recently appeared on the hit podcast The Pitch. Listen to it here.
