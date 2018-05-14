Miami cofounders selected into Endeavor's entrepreneurship program

Endeavor has selected two Miami companies into its latest entrepreneurship cohort.
Nearpod, an education technology company; and EcoSystems, a company that helps its customers save on their water bills, will join the international entrepreneurship group, which provides high-level networking and mentorship opportunities.
The two companies were nominated by Miami's Endeavor office, and selected for Endeavor's final 2018 cohort group by 18 business leaders.
“The selection of these two companies truly showcases the strength and diversity of South Florida’s ecosystem across industries,” said Laura Maydón, managing director of Endeavor Miami, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome these five co-founders to the Endeavor family. We’re looking forward to seeing great things come out of Nearpod and EcoSystems.”
Once selected, Endeavor entrepreneurs are provided with customized services from a volunteer network of more than a thousand global and local business leaders who serve as mentors, advisors, investors, and role models.
Comments