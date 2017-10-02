Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Oct. 2, 2017

BANKS
Bernardo “Bernie” Iglesias has joined Professional Bank in Coral Gables as senior vice president. Most recently, he was senior vice president at the Coral Gables location of Valley National Bank, which acquired CNL Bank in 2015. Iglesias has a bachelor’s in science from Mercy College in New York.
HEALTHCARE
Dr. Amy Pulido has been appointed chief of the Memorial Regional Hospital’s anesthesiology department, effective Jan. 1, 2018. She will be in charge of daily operations, budget and personnel for the department. Pulido has held the role of vice chief since 2015, and since 2013, has been the medical director of pre-admission testing. She has a bachelor’s from the University of Florida and a medical degree from the University of South Florida, and did her residency at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital.
HOSPITALITY
Chintan Dadhich has been named general manager of Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, which opens on Oct. 10. Most recently he was general manager of Conrad Miami. Dadhich has a bachelor’s in hospitality management from the Merit Swiss Asian School of Hotel Management and an MBA from Johnson & Wales University.
Noel Morreale has been named vice president of food and beverage at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. He will oversee all food and beverage operations connected to the property’s restaurants and bars, which includes 12 departments, 73 managers and 700 team members. He was previously general manager for NYY Steakhouse.
LAW
Adam Rogers has joined Jones Day as a partner in the firm’s healthcare practice and will be based in Miami. He was a partner at DLA Piper. Rogers has a bachelor’s in physical therapy from the University of Florida and J.D. from Duke.
Sally H. Seltzer has joined McIntosh Sawran & Cartaya P.A. as a partner in the Miami office. She focuses on general liability and professional liability matters. Seltzer was previously a partner at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood, and Boyer, P.A. She has a bachelor’s from Florida Atlantic University and a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.
Monica Vigues-Pitan has been named executive director for Legal Services of Greater Miami. She is director of program development, and advocacy director of the health and income maintenance unit, at the organization. Vigues-Pitan has a law degree from the University of Miami.
REAL ESTATE
Eddie Yarmer has been named senior vice president of operations for the Florida, Georgia and Texas markets at Rivergate KW Residential, which is a multifamily property management company. He will be based in Miami. Previously, Yarmer was managing director for Greystar Real Estate Partners.
TOURISM
Lindsay Fast has been named tourism director for Visit Surfside. She was previously trade marketing manager for Club Med USA. Fast has a bachelor’s from The Ohio State University and an MBA from the University of Miami.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: David S. Weinstein
New position: He has joined Hinshaw & Culbertson in the Coral Gables office as a partner.
From: Partner with Clarke Silverglate in Miami.
About: Weinstein is a member of the firm’s Government Practice Group and focuses his practice on white collar criminal defense, government investigations, corporation compliance, anti-money laundering initiatives and Federal Corrupt Practices Act issues.
Also: For most of his legal career, Weinstein was Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida as well as an Assistant State Attorney for the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office. As Assistant U.S. Attorney, he was deputy chief in the major crimes and narcotics sections and chief of the narcotics section, as well as the chief of the public integrity, national security and criminal civil rights section. While with the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office, Weinstein was chief of the narcotics section, the robbery and career criminal section and deputy chief of the felony division.
Education: Weinstein has a bachelor’s from SUNY-Binghamton and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
Best advice he ever received: The best advice I ever received came from Janet Reno, when I began my career at the State Attorney’s Office. She told me that a lawyer is only as good as their word and that you need to be able to support what you have to say.
