Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of July 17, 2017

FINANCIAL SERVICES
At Investor Solutions, a fee-only registered investment advisory firm based in Miami:
▪ Robert J. Gordon was promoted to partner and wealth adviser. He was previously senior financial adviser, corporate retirement plan services. Gordon has an AB in economics from Dartmouth and an MBA from the University of Virginia.
▪ Brett C. Fingerhut has been named a partner. He was previously a financial adviser at the firm. Fingerhut has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Central Florida and an MBA from the University of Miami.
HEALTHCARE
Todd Lengnick, a clinical psychologist, has been appointed director of Care & Counseling, a comprehensive behavioral health program, at Baptist Health South Florida. It was formerly known as the Addiction Treatment & Recovery Center. Lengnick was previously clinical director of the STAR Program at Citrus Health Network-Community Mental Health Center in Hialeah. He is an adjunct professor at Nova Southeastern University and Barry University.
LAW
MALL MANAGEMENT
Dailen Rodriguez has been named mall manager at The Falls, a Simon property. She was previously director of marketing and business development at Dadeland, also a Simon property. Rodriguez has a bachelor’s in communications from FIU.
NONPROFITS
Maria C. Alonso has been named president and CEO of United Way of Miami-Dade. She most recently was senior vice president and Miami market manager at Bank of America. Alonso has a bachelor’s in industrial engineering from the University of Miami and an MBA in marketing from FIU.
Cynthia Martin has been named family services and training manager at Habitat for Humanity of Broward. She will be responsible for providing direction to the Habitat Family development program, including financial education, empowerment and home-ownership incubation. Martin previously was in the financial services industry for 40 years, most recently at Wells Fargo, where she was a business training consultant.
Sean Kramer has been named senior vice president, chief development officer of The Parkinson’s Foundation, and will be based in Miami and New York. He was previously director of business development at Jones Lowry. Kramer has a bachelor’s from FIU and an MBA from UM.
PUBLIC RELATIONS
Frannie Marmorstein has been named an account director at rbb Communications. She was senior communications specialist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and she has a bachelor’s in advertising and public relations from UCF.
REAL ESTATE
Audrey Ross has been named vice president of Compass, based in Coral Gables, where she will lead the Audrey Ross Team. She previously led the team at EWM Realty International, in Coral Gables. Ross has a bachelor’s in English from the University of South Carolina, a master’s in education from Florida Atlantic University, and a Ph.D in educational administration and curriculum from UM.
Dean Warhaft has been named chief development officer at Florida East Coast Realty (FECR). He was previously vice president and development coordinator at the company.
At CBRE Group:
▪ Ana Barcelo has been named first vice president of advisory and transaction services, focusing on high-street retail. She was previously at Koniver Stern Group.
▪ Erin Efstathion joins the capital markets team as vice president of debt and structured finance. She was previously at Walker & Dunlop. Efstathion has a degree in finance and real estate, and accounting, from Florida State University.
▪ Love Levy joins asset services as general manager. She was previously senior property manager at Transwester. Levy has a bachelor’s in communications from West Liberty State College in West Virginia.
▪ Ali Brody joins the firm as manager of the business development team, leading statewide efforts. Most recently, she led business development at CarSaver.com. Brody has a bachelor’s in communications from Indiana University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Stewart Kasner
New position: Partner in the Private Wealth Services group of Holland & Knight. He will be based in the Miami office.
From: Partner with Baker & McKenzie and leader of the firm’s Miami tax practice.
His new job: His duties include advising foreign and domestic clients on U.S. federal income, gift and estate tax matters associated with their cross-border investments. His practice also includes forming and overseeing complex international corporate and trust structures, as well as implementing international reorganizations.
Education: Kasner has a bachelor’s of commerce from McGill University in Montreal, an LL.M. in taxation from the University of Florida, and a J.D. from St. Thomas University.
