Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of December 26, 2016

BANKS
Daniel Pische has been promoted to senior vice president at First American Bank in Coral Gables. He manages the bank’s trade, finance and asset-based lending relationships and oversees the SBA-preferred lending program. Pische, who began at the bank in 2005, previously worked in the Chicago market. Pische has a bachelor’s in finance from Northern Illinois University.
Richard Young has been named vice president, branch manager for FirstBank Florida at its Sunrise location. He previously was market manager, business and platinum Banking Manager, at FirstBank St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
CRUISE LINES
Taylor Bux has been named vice president of marketing services at Carnival Cruise Lines. He’ll be responsible for consumer public relations, brand experience and grassroots marketing, social media and branded content as well as advertising and creative services. Bux previously was global director of digital and social medial marketing at Old Navy/Gap Inc. He has a bachelor’s in history from Davidson College.
LAW
Joseph J. Nagy has joined Kelley Kronenberg as a partner in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. Previously, he spent 13 years litigating general liability claims. Nagy has a bachelor’s from the University of Florida and J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.
Bonnie A. Navin has been named partner at Kelley/Uustal. She focuses her practice on medical malpractice, wrongful death, complex case litigation, nursing home litigation and other areas. Navin has a bachelor’s, and a J.D., from NSU.
Patrice Robinet has been named partner in the Corporate Practice Group Miami at Akerman. He previously was general counsel at Apollo Aviation Group. Robinet has a bachelor’s from Bucknell, a J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, and an LL.M. from the University of Miami.
HOSPITALITY
Sylvain Marrari has been named pastry chef at Fisher Island Club. Most recently, he was executive pastry chef at Chefs Club by Food & Wine in Aspen and New York. Marrari is a graduate of CFA Rene Villeneuve in Digne, CFA of Avignon and Avignon Hotel School in France.
NONPROFIT
Sen. Maria Sachs has been named executive director of Innovation Florida. The nonprofit, cofounded by Greenspoon Marder, Citrix and The South Florida Accelerator, is dedicated to the advancement of the innovation economy. Sachs, a Democrat who represents the state’s 34th district, did not seek re-election this fall.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives at the director level and above who are based in South Florida. These announcements are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; educational background; and jpegs of head shots, to movers@miamiherald.com.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Michael Wilcox
New position: Executive vice president and chief compliance officer, BankUnited. He will be based at the bank’s Miami Lakes corporate headquarters.
From: Executive vice president and U.S. compliance director at Santander Holdings in Boston. There, he had compliance oversight of the company’s retail banking, consumer finance, corporate banking and international wealth management business units.
Also: Wilcox began his career as a bank regulator, initially with the FDIC Division of Resolutions, and subsequently as an international bank examiner with the Miami branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
Education: Wilcox has a bachelor’s from Hamilton College in New York and an MBA from the University of Miami. He holds the American Bankers Association’s Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager certification.
Best advice he ever received: Although I didn’t appreciate it at the time, the best advice I ever received was from my 9th grade physical education coach: “Nothing is impossible, it’s only unfamiliar.”
Choices for Spotlight are made from promotions sent to movers@miamiherald.com.
Comments