Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of December 12, 2016

ARCHITECTURE
Sarahy Pagan has been promoted to corporate controller at architectural design-consulting firm OBMI. She will be responsible for financial operations and accounting functions for the firm’s global offices. She previously was assistant controller. Pagan has a bachelor’s and a master’s in accounting from Florida International University.
CONSTRUCTION
Dan Wobby has been named senior vice president of business development at Moss & Associates, based in Fort Lauderdale. He has been vice president of global sales at Cabot Microelectronics in Illinois. Wobby has a bachelor’s from Saint Michael’s College in Vermont and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
HOSPITALITY
Julian Baker has been named chef de cuisine at Porto Cervo, an Italian restaurant at the Fisher Island Club. He most recently was executive chef for the Italian eatery Toscano Divino in Miami. Baker is a graduate of Castle Culinary School in northern England.
Jenny Cerna has been named director of leisure sales at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. She most recently was regional director of sales at Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach in Sunny Isles. Cerna has a bachelor’s in marketing from Catholic University of Honduras.
LAW
Steve M. Bimston, an attorney, has been promoted to partner at Rosenthal Rosenthal Rasco Kaplan, a Miami firm specializing in real estate and business litigation. Bimston has a bachelor’s in English from Florida Atlantic University and a J.D. from Tulane.
MEDICAL
Dr. Rodolfo J. Blandon has been appointed chief of staff at Cleveland Clinic Florida. The hospital has locations in Weston and Parkland as well as in Palm Beach County. Blandon will continue to be chairman of the Department of Imaging and practice within the section of Interventional Radiology. Blandon, who joined Cleveland Clinic Florida in 2001, has a bachelor’s in biology from FIU and has a medical degree from the University of South Florida.
REAL ESTATE
Jane Bracken has been named director of business development at KW Property Management & Consulting, a property management company based in Miami. She has been vice president and market manager at BB&T Bank.
Steven Bronstein has returned to Cushman & Wakefield as a senior director of retail and multi-use brokerage in the firm’s Miami office. His first stint with the firm was in the 1980s. Previously, he was CEO of Blue Hawaii International LLC in Maui, Hawaii. Bronstein has a bachelor’s from the University of Tampa.
Patrick Willis hs been named a senior advisor and a member of the industrial service line at Cresa South Florida, based in Miami. His focus is business development and the representation of tenants, owners-occupiers and investors. He previously was an associate broker and part of the South Florida Industrial Team at Cushman & Wakefield. Willis has degrees in economics and multimedia commmunication from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Movers
Name: Kevin Coen
New position: CEO of Las Olas Confections and Snacks, based in Fort Lauderdale.
From: President of The Popcorn Factory and Fannie May Brands, which are divisions of 1-800-Flowers.
Also: He was CEO of Crabtree & Evelyn where he was responsible for the North American, European, Middle Eastern and African regions. He also has been division president for Swarovski North America and vice president of retail for Lindt Chocolates. Coen was also previously a member of the Chocolate Council of the National Confectioners Association.
About: Las Olas Confections and Snacks is a new division of BBX Sweet Holdings, a subsidiary of BBX Capital Corporation. It manufactures, markets and distributes the company’s wholesale portfolio of chocolate and confectionery brands including Anastasia Confections and Droga Chocolates. It is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, and its manufacturing facilities are in Orlando and Utah.
Best advice: I think the best advice I have received to date came from a head of a think-tank company who told me, ‘Make sure you have a clear vision of the end game you want to create, as the roadmap to get there will be much easier to define.’ That has been great advice that I have used over my career.
