Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of December 5, 2016

ACCOUNTING
Alvaro Florez has joined MBAF as a principal in the firm’s risk advisory practice. He previously has been a partner at Ernst & Young. Florez has a bachelor’s of business administration management information systems, and an MBA, from Florida International University.
Andrew Dean McVay has been hired as director of learning and development for Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors and Accountants. He focuses on creating a curriculum of technical and soft skills for the firm’s 220 employees. McVay previously was audit development leader, national schools portfolio-talent management at Deloitte. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Travecca Nazarene University.
ARCHITECTURE
At the Miami architecture studio of MKDA, a New York-based design firm:
▪ Brett Hertzler has been promoted to director of architecture from senior project manager. He has a bachelor’s in architecture from Florida Atlantic University.
▪ Oscar I. Garcia has been named director of hospitality. The architect, who joined the firm in 2015, will be responsible for the development of the MKDA hospitality studio through mixed-use, hospitality, restaurant, retail and residential business development. Garcia has bachelor’s degrees in architecture and applied science from Ball State University.
BANKS
Vlad Sheinfeld has been promoted to senior vice president and senior regulatory compliance manager at BankUnited. He most recently was vice president in the bank’s regulatory compliance department. Sheinfeld has a bachelor’s and a J.D. from the University of Alabama.
CONSTRUCTION
Lane Hacker has joined Miller Construction Company as controller of the South Florida design/build and construction services company. Previously, he was a senior audit associate with Grant Thornton in Fort Lauderdale. Hacker, a CPA, received a bachelor’s and a master’s in accounting from the University of Florida.
FINANCIAL
Andrew Korge has been named vice president of strategic development at The Lynx Companies, a Coral Gables portfolio of companies with expertise in real estate, construction, financial services, technology and education. Korge will focus on creating public and private business opportunities both locally and globally. He previously worked at his family’s real-estate business. Korge is a co-founder of the Millennial Action Project and was on President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s national finance committees. Korge has a bachelor’s in business administration from Babson College and a law degree from UF.
HOSPITALITY
Derek Rosen has been named executive chef at Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, where he will oversee culinary operations and the restaurants OCEAN2000 and O2K. Rosen has an associate degree in culinary arts and applied science from Johnson & Wales University in Charleston, South Carolina.
MARKETING
Pat Roth has joined InternetRepública, a Spanish digital marketing agency, with offices in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Mexico City, as commercial director for the Southeast region. She previously was director of business development for ERM Cyber Security. Roth has a bachelor’s from the University of California.
SPIRITS
K.C. Kavanagh has been named chief global communications officer at Bacardi Limited. She previously was at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc., where she was on the company’s senior leadership team and led global communications. Kavanagh will be based at the company’s global headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda. She has a bachelor’s in history from Lake Forest College.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Tania C. Garces
New position: Chief financial officer at OBMI.
From: Corporate controller at the firm.
About: OBMI is an architectural design-consulting firm based in Coral Gables. Founded 80 years ago in Bermuda, it has designed luxury resorts and hotels, high-end residential homes and commercial spaces around the world.
Also: Garces started at OBMI in 2000 as a corporate accountant, building a career while juggling motherhood and eventually earning a master’s degree. She was a corporate controller at the firm for 11 years, helping to centralize and integrate the firm’s financial systems.
Education: Garces has a bachelor’s and master’s from Florida International University.
Best advice she ever received: My parents taught me that no matter how many difficult situations cross your path, you should never surrender or doubt your inner strength and determination to reach your goals. They also taught me that success is measured most by the value you bring to others as a role model or leader.
