Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Nov. 28

BANKS
Gustavo Ramon has been hired as vice president and regional manager at U.S. Century Bank. He will oversee the bank’s Dadeland, East Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens
markets. Ramon previously was a vice president and branch sales leader in
Doral at BankUnited.
REAL ESTATE
John Duffy has been named controller at RIVERGATE KW RESIDENTIAL, a multifamily property management company based in Miami. He was previously audit manager specializing in real estate with Deloitte & Touche. Duffy, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in accounting from Stockton University.
Zachary Talbot has been named principal at Cresa South Florida, a tenant-only commercial real estate firm, in Fort Lauderdale. Previously, he was a broker at Cushman & Wakefield in Fort
Lauderdale. Talbot has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Central Florida.
TECHNOLOGY
Robert Ortega has joined Brain Tunnelgenix Technologies (BTT Corp.) as chief technology officer. Ortega previously was at Microsoft, where he was principal enterprise strategist and senior architect to Fortune 100 companies. He is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the executive development program at the Kellogg School, Northwestern
University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Taciana Amador
New position: Executive director of The Coral Gables Business Improvement District (BID).
From: Marketing manager. She has been at the organization since 2007.
Also: Amador will be responsible for promoting the merchants of downtown Coral Gables through advocacy, networking, establishing a long-term vision and plan for growth and the oversight of budgets, marketing and special events. Among her highest priorities are the Streetscape and the Downtown Overlay projects, which aim to enhance the aesthetic, physical and environmental character of the downtown and promote a pedestrian-friendly experience.
About BID: It was incorporated in July 1997 and encompasses 19 blocks of downtown Coral Gables, including Miracle Mile.
Education: She has a bachelor’s of business administration in management from Florida International University.
Best advice she ever received: Nothing worth doing comes easy. You have to work hard for what you want.
