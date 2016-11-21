Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Nov. 21

BANKS/FINANCIAL SERVICES
Richard L. Alfonso has been named senior vice president and business development officer at U.S. Century Bank. He was most recently vice president of association banking for Florida Community Bank, Alfonso has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance/international business from Florida International University and an MBA from the University of Miami.
Dan Brennan has joined Caliber Home Loans as sales manager for the Coral Gables market. He is a producing manager and originator of residential first mortgages. Brennan was previously production manager at Regions Mortgage. He has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Idaho.
Denise Kantrowitz has been named partner at ACM Capital Partners, a national financial and operational advisory firm. She previously was vice president of corporate operations at Twinstar International in Delray Beach. Kantrowitz, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Florida and a master’s in professional accounting from UM.
COMMUNICATIONS/MARKETING
María Eugenia Ginés has been named director, strategy/branding at (add)ventures in the firm’s Miami office. The firm is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Ginés most recently was at Latin3. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications with a concentration in telecommunications from the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in Puerto Rico.
HOSPITALITY
Eric Do was named executive chef at Blue Matisse Restaurant & NAU Lounge at the InterContinental at Doral Miami. He is a member of the Miami Heat Celebrity Chef program. Do has a culinary arts degree from The Art Institute of San Diego.
LAW
At Kelley Kronenberg, two new partners have been named:
▪ Scott A. Boyer joins the firm’s Miami office. He focuses his practice on insurance and general liability defense. Boyer previously has been in-house counsel for Infinity Insurance. He has a bachelor’s and a law degree from UF.
▪ Cassandra J. Jeffries joins the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. She handles first-party insurance defense, property and casualty claims, and general litigation matters. Jeffries previously was at Shapiro, Fishman & Gaché. She has a bachelor’s in history from Converse College in South Carolina and a law degree from St. Thomas.
Shareholder Michael Larkin is now a name partner at Bercow Radell Fernandez & Larkin, a Miami boutique law firm specializing in land use, zoning and environmental law. He has a bachelor’s in foreign service from Georgetown and a J.D. from UM.
REAL ESTATE
Joining Cushman & Wakefield is a team from Ackman-Ziff:
▪ Robert Kaplan has been named executive managing director. He has a bachelor’s from Georgetown and a law degree from UF.
▪ Chris Lentz is senior director. He has a bachelor’s from Dartmouth and an MBA from New York University.
▪ Mark Rutherford, an analyst, has an accounting degree from the University of Maryland.
TECHNOLOGY
At United Data Technologies, a technology solutions company based in Doral that evaluates, architects, secures and manages information technology for organizations:
▪ Mike Sanchez has been named chief information security officer. He was previously chief operations officer of a closely held Visa subsidiary. Sanchez has a bachelor’s in computer engineering and a law degree from UM. He is also a retired Marine Corps captain.
▪ Jeffrey J. Engle has been named vice president of the company’s federal government sector. Previously, he was director of program development at Metabiota Inc. Engle has a master’s in policy analysis from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He is a U.S. Army veteran.
▪ Guillermo A. Benites has been named vice president of financial services. He previously was CEO of Axxis Solutions. Benites has a bachelor’s in criminal justice from FIU and a master’s degree in business administration and finance from Nova Southeastern University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Mary Benevente
New position: Executive vice president and chief financial officer at Professional Bank. She will oversee finance, deposit operations, human resources and branch administration of the bank.
From: Senior vice president and CFO at the bank.
Experience: Benevente began working at the bank as vice president and controller over six years ago. She began her career at Coconut Grove Bank, where she remained for over seven years and became senior financial officer.
Education: Benevente, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s in finance from Florida International University, and a master’s in accounting from the University of Miami.
Also: She volunteers at multiple organizations including Everglades Angels Dog Rescue.
Best advice: Always try your hardest and remember to treat others as you would like to be treated. This advice I received as a child has helped shaped me into the person I am today.
