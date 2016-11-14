Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Nov. 17

0:21 Anti-Donald Trump protesters chant 'Not my president' Pause

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

2:02 Carol City routs Dillard

0:37 Anti-Trump protest sparks in Miami

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:33 Touring the prison set for Netflix show about famed Colombian assassin