Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Nov. 17

ACCOUNTING
At Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors and Accountants:
▪ Joseph L. Saka has been named chief executive officer. He had led the tax services practice since 2010. Saka, a CPA/PFS, has a bachelor’s and master’s in taxation from Florida International University.
▪ Richard A.
Berkowitz, who founded the firm in 1980, has been named founding and executive chairman. Berkowitz, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in accounting from the University of North Carolina and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
▪ Edward N. Cooper, who joined the firm in 2012, has been named director-in-charge of the tax services practice, the role formerly held by Saka. Cooper, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in business administration from Adelphi University and a master’s in taxation from FIU.
ARTS
Lisa Kitei has been promoted to president of the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. She previously was its executive director. Kitei also is vice president of development for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. She has a bachelor’s in English from Colgate University.
COMMUNICATIONS
▪ Julie Jimenez has been promoted to senior account director from account director. She has a political science degree from FIU.
▪ Ana Marquez has been promoted to director of media relations, account manager from senior account executive. She has a degree in broadcast journalism from FIU.
HEALTHCARE
Robert Glass has been named area manager at Alternative Home Health Care, a Tamarac-based home healthcare agency, and he will work primarily out of the Miami office. Glass will provide operational management in the South Florida offices. He was previously chief operating & financial officer of Whitehead Law Offices, P.A. Glass has a bachelor’s in international business management and finance from Florida Atlantic University and a master’s in organizational leadership at Palm Beach Atlantic University.
HOSPITALITY
Heidi Dennis has been named general manager at Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale. She previously was general manager at the Atlantic Hotel & Spa in Fort Lauderdale.
REAL ESTATE
Maggie Buck has been named managing broker of the Miami Beach offices of Douglas Elliman. She previously was at Esslinger Wooten Maxwell Inc., where she was managing broker of its Pinecrest branch.
Andrea Greenberg has been named chief marketing officer at Douglas Elliman Developmental Marketing in Florida. She previously was vice president of marketing at Fortune International Group. Greenberg has a bachelor’s in journalism from Temple University.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives at the director level and above who are based in South Florida. These announcements are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; educational background; and jpegs of head shots, to movers@miamiherald.com.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Carlos A. Abaúnza
New position: Chief financial officer at The Miami Foundation
From: Chief financial officer of I-595 Express. There he oversaw the execution of a $1.7 billion construction project to overhaul the major highway in Broward County.
About: The Miami Foundation, established in 1967, has partnered with individuals, families and corporations who have created more than 1,000 personalized philanthropic funds. It manages more than $285 million to address the community’s needs.
Also: Abaúnza has also held senior finance and accounting positions at Florida East Coast Industries, Knight Ridder and World Fuel Services Corp., and served as director and chairman of the audit committee for the American-Nicaraguan Foundation. He lives in the Coral Gables area with his family and volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Education: Abaúnza, a CPA, is a certified management accountant and chartered global management accountant. He has a bachelor’s and a master’s in accounting from Florida International University, and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.
Best advice he ever received: Persevere… and never give up!
And a reminder: Give Miami Day 2016 is on Thursday. Last year, more than 17,000 donors raised a record $7.1 million for more than 600 local nonprofits. givemiamiday.org.
Choices for Spotlight are made from promotions sent to movers@miamiherald.com
Comments