Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Nov. 7, 2016

BANKS
Filip G. Feller has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Marquis Bank. He will oversee the accounting, operations, compliance and IT functions of the bank. He previously was at Capital Bank in Rockville, Maryland, where he was executive vice president and chief financial officer. Feller has a bachelor’s in business, majoring in finance and international marketing from the University of Miami.
▪ Jose Llano has been hired as branch manager of the Milam Dairy Banking Center. He was previously a senior relationship banker/branch sales leader at BankUnited.
▪ Mariano Martinez will become branch manager at the Dadeland Banking Center. He was most recently at City National Bank of Florida for seven years, where he managed three branch offices. Martinez has a bachelor’s in business administration from Florida International University.
HOSPITALITY
Jeremy Powell has been named executive chef at The Poke House, a fast-casual eatery that opened in Fort Lauderdale in October. He formerly was senior sous chef with SBE Hospitality’s Hyde Beach Kitchen & Cocktails in Hallandale Beach.
Jonathan Capó has been named executive chef at Steak 954 at W Fort Lauderdale. Previously he was executive sous chef at The Continental Miami, which is also part of Starr Restaurants. Capó is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University.
LAW
Norman Segall has joined Lubell Rosen as a partner, based at the firm’s Coral Gables office. His practice areas include commercial litigation and family law. Segall has a bachelor’s in business administration and management from Michigan State University and a J.D. from UM. He is a military veteran, having served in Vietnam.
NONPROFITS
Gale Nelson has been named president of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami. Previously, he was executive vice president of the organization for more than 10 years. In his new role, Nelson intends to focus his work on growing BBBS Miami initiatives, such as its School to Work corporate mentoring program and engaging law enforcement professionals in the organization’s “Bigs in Blue” mentoring initiative. He also plans to leverage the organization’s new headquarters, the Carnival Center for Excellence, as a platform to serve more community members and youths. Nelson has a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance from the University of Toledo and a master’s degree in management and administration of educational programs from Nova Southeastern University.
REAL ESTATE
Monica Gorban has been named a sales executive for Turnberry Ocean Club Residences in Sunny Isles Beach. She has been a sales executive for Jade Ocean Miami and The Mansions at Acqualina. Gorban has a bachelor’s in business administration from Boston University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Charles Doten
New position: Chief executive officer of Promise Hospital of Miami.
Previous position: CEO at Kindred Hospital Coral Gables for 12 years.
About: Promise Hospital of Miami is in Miami Lakes and was built in 2015. It’s part of Boca Raton-based Promise Healthcare and provides long-term acute care services. It has a 52-bed medical-surgical unit and an eight-bed intensive care unit, and specializes in ventilator weaning and medically complex care. It also provides comprehensive acute care services, including medicine and nursing, rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy and nutritional support as well as an advanced program for non-healing and chronic wounds.
Also: Doten has more than 24 years of experience in the long-term acute care industry serving in many positions such as CEO, COO and several administrative positions where he received numerous quality care, customer service and financial achievement awards. Previously, Doten had an expansive clinical laboratory career.
Education: Bachelor’s in biology from the University of Cincinnati; MBA from Florida International University.
Best advice: I learned from a professor of accounting at FIU many years ago that “Success in business is grounded in good relationships, and good relationships are based on trust and integrity.” I have strived to apply this fundamental principle to the most important “business” of being responsible for people in need of competent and effective medical care throughout my healthcare career.
