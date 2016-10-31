Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Oct. 31, 2016

BANKS/FINANCIAL SERVICES
▪ Jaime Ortega has been promoted to executive vice president, head of commercial banking. He previously was senior vice president, head of commercial banking. Ortega has a bachelor’s in industrial management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
▪ Chris Bisram has been named vice president, commercial banking and middle market, in South Florida. He will be responsible for the commercial and middle market lending throughout Miami-Dade and Broward. He previously was relationship manager/business development officer at BankUnited. Bisram has an associate’s degree in business administration from Broward Community College.
At Coral Gables Trust Company:
▪ Denise Nuñez Casale has been named vice president and senior wealth adviser. She will oversee the development and management of complex portfolios for high-net-worth clients. Previously, she had founded DMC Financial Consulting in Fort Lauderdale. Nuñez Casale has a bachelor’s in psychology from Seton Hall.
▪ Gerardo Rodriguez has been named vice president investment officer. He most recently was VP investment consultant at Coconut Grove Bank. Rodriguez has a BBA and an MBA from Florida International University.
HEALTHCARE
James M. Repp has been named president and chief operating officer of AvMed, based in Miami. He was senior vice president and chief marketing officer at the company. Repp has a bachelor’s in business administration from The Ohio State University.
HOME REPAIRS/SERVICES
Mark Miller has been promoted to president from chief operating officer at Service America, based in Fort Lauderdale. Service America is a full-service company providing residential and commercial maintenance, repairs and installations, which is a subsidiary of FirstService Brands. Miller has a bachelor’s degree in information systems from Stockton State College.
JAIL/PRISON HEALTH PROVIDER
Don Morgan has been promoted to vice president of program development at Armor Correctional Health Services Inc. in Miami. The company provides medical, mental health, dental and pharmaceutical services for jails and prisons nationwide. He was previously director of program development at the company. Morgan has a bachelor’s in economics and political science from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s in healthcare administration from Duke.
LAW
R. Steven Holt and David M. Adelstein have joined Katz Barron Squitero Faust as partners in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. Both specialize in construction law. Holt was previously in private practice. He has a bachelor’s and J.D. from the University of Virginia. Adelstein was previously at Kirwin Norris. He has a bachelor’s from Florida Atlantic University and a J.D. from Florida State University.
Kevin D. Rosen has been named a partner in the financial services practice group in the Miami office of Shutts & Bowen. He previously was senior regional counsel, Department of Enforcement at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, based in Boca Raton. Rosen has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Florida and a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.
PUBLIC RELATIONS
Kerstin Sachl has been named director of public relations and social media for the Caribbean and Latin America for Marriott International Inc., whose regional headquarters are in Plantation. She most recently had founded Daddy PR while she obtained an executive MBA from Florida International University. Sachl has a bachelor’s in languages from Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg in Germany.
VACATION SERVICES
Marcos Agostini has been promoted to executive vice president of business development for Interval International, based in Miami. He’ll oversee worldwide resort sales and service as well as business-development initiatives. Agostini was most recently senior vice president of resort sales and business development. Interval provides vacation services and is an operating business of ILG. Agostini studied international business at the University of London.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives at the director level and above who are based in South Florida. These announcements are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; educational background; and jpegs of head shots, to movers@miamiherald.com.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Sacasha Brown
New position: Administrator at Aventura Plaza Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center in North Miami Beach, which is part of Plaza Health Network.
From: Director of operations, nursing home administrator at Miami Jewish Health Systems.
Responsibilities: Brown will lead a multidisciplinary team of healthcare specialists to provide residents with a range of services including rehabilitation therapy, skilled nursing, restorative care and comprehensive long-term care.
Also: She is chair of the Florida Health Care Association Professional Development Committee and FHCA Education & Development Foundation Board.
And: Before pursuing a career in healthcare, her experience included business and finance positions at Allstate Investments and Credit Suisse First Boston.
Education: Brown has a bachelor’s from Georgetown, an MBA from Harvard, and a master’s in health administration from Florida Atlantic University.
Best advice: The best advice she ever received was from her mother — a quote from “The Ladder of St. Augustine” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow: “The heights by great men reached and kept/Were not attained by sudden flight,/But they, while their companions slept,/Were toiling upward in the night.”
Choices for Spotlight are made from promotions sent to movers@miamiherald.com
Comments