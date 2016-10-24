Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Oct. 24, 2016

THE ARTS
Laura Marsh has been named curator of exhibitions at The Art and Culture Center/Hollywood. It presents contemporary gallery exhibitions, live stage performances, and education programs for adults and children. Marsh is the former gallery director and curator for Seton Gallery at the University of New Haven in Connecticut. She has a bachelor of fine arts in painting from the Cleveland Institute of Art and an MFA from Yale.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Eric Figueroa has joined MFS International Ltd. as an associate director and wholesaler, based in Miami. He will be responsible for the sale of MFS Meridian Funds, an international investment company. Figueroa joins MFS from Itau International Securities, where he worked as a financial advisor in private banking for three years. Figueroa has a bachelor’s in international finance and marketing from the University of Miami.
Sharon Stark has been named managing director of financial strategy at Incapital LLC, an underwriter and distributor of fixed income securities. She will be based in Boca Raton. Most recently, she was fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. She has previously served at the United States Department of Treasury as the senior adviser to the deputy director/COO of the Office of Thrift Supervision.
INSURANCE
At the newly opened Miami office of Lockton, a Missouri-based insurance broker:
▪ Mickey Molet has been named senior vice president. He will advise clients in property-casualty insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. He previously was senior vice president of Willis Towers Watson. Molet has a bachelor’s in human resources from St. Thomas University.
▪ Teri Fuentes has also been named senior vice president. She will be focused on consulting with clients on health and welfare programs including broad-based cafeteria benefit programs and consumer-driven healthcare. She also was senior vice president at Willis Towers Watson. Fuentes is a Florida International University College of Business graduate.
LIGHTING
Kent Infante has joined Future Energy Solutions in Fort Lauderdale as its group operations director. He previously was at AutoNation for 20 years, most recently as director of facilities. Infante has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Georgia.
MARKETING
Allen T. May has been named president of Azure Marketing Events at its corporate offices in Miami. Most recently he was a mediator at Westwood Mediation. Allen has a bachelor’s in business administration and sociology from Adams State University in Colorado.
REAL ESTATE
Paul Cohen has been named regional director, Southeast Markets for CREXi, an online real estate marketplace, and will be based in the company’s Miami office, which opened in March. Previously, Cohen was a managing director at his privately held real estate firm where he specialized in investment sales and equity raises.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives at the director level and above who are based in South Florida. These announcements are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; educational background; and jpegs of head shots, to movers@miamiherald.com.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Jessica Lerner
New post: She has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer at South Florida-based Community Care Plan, formerly known as South Florida Community Care Network. She will play a major role in the operations and monitoring of local activities of the health plan to ensure they are in accordance with contract requirements.
From: Senior vice president and COO.
About: Introduced in 2000 as the first safety-net, hospital-owned provider service network (PSN), Community Care Plan serves members enrolled in Medicaid, Children’s Medical Services Network and self-insured employee health plans; it is a partnership owned by Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System and has its headquarters in Sunrise.
Also: Before she came to Community Care Plan last year, Lerner was executive director for Memorial Integrated Health for more than 19 years.
Education: Lerner has a bachelor’s in marketing and management from Florida International University.
Best advice: The best advice I ever received from a mentor many years ago is to “always do the right thing” — in other words, to consistently and passionately adhere to personal and business ethics codes and principles.
Choices for Spotlight are made from promotions sent to movers@miamiherald.com
Comments